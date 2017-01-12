Best of the West 2017 - Home WINNERS - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Congratulations to our area businesses recognized as the 2017 Best of the West as voted on by NewsChannel 11 viewers and KCBD.com users.

Best AC/Heating Company
Sinclair Heating, Air & Plumbing
6501 Upland Ave.

Best Appliance Repair
Science Appliance Repair
806-730-5727

Best Builder
David Jordan Homes
11208 Kirby Ave

Best Nursery/Garden Store
Tom's Tree Place
5104 34th St

Best Pool/Hot Tub/Spa Store
Pools West
7815 Quaker Ave

Best Computer Repair/Sales
SuperGeeks
5920 66th St.

Best Interior Decorator
Capricho Interiors
13520 Slide Rd  

Best Fence Company
All-State Fence & Supply
12116 Slide Rd 

Best Window Covering Company
Anderson Custom Window Coverings
8502 Urbana Ave.

Best Flooring 
Yates Flooring Center
1901 W Loop 289 #11

Best Home Theater
Bam's Complete A/V
8217 Valencia Ave  

Best Self Storage    
Affordable Storage    
1719 50th St        
3110 Frankford Ave        
12905 Quaker Ave        
10214 Frankford Ave        
5912 66th St     

Best Appliance Store
Lowe's Home Improvement
5022 West Loop 289

Best Locksmith 
Lubbock Lock & Key
2434 34th St 

Best Residential Painter
Pro-Tech Painting and Drywall
8511 Louisville Dr.

Best Pest Control
D's Pest Control
5810 64th St 

Best Holiday Lighting 
Paradise Lawn & Landscape 
11702 Frankford Ave  

Best Home Security
Texas Homeland Security
7415 Brownfield Hwy.

Best Holiday Decor 
Holland Gardens 
3739 50th St 

Best Furniture Store 
Ramsower's Furniture 
1901 W Loop 289 

Best Retirement Community
Raider Ranch
6548 43rd St 

Best Electrician 
Empower Electric
Lubbock, TX 79411

Best Roofing Company
J Ferg Pros
8802 Urbana Ave 

Best Lawn Sprinkler
Designscapes
806-686-2554  

Best Window Replacement
J Ferg Pros
8802 Urbana Ave  

Best Consignment Furniture Store
Consignment Gallery
5920 66th St #7 

Best Carpet Cleaning
Lubbock Steamer
506 82nd St. 

Best Metal Building
Goertzen Construction
1708 98th St    

Best Siding Company
Jones & Associates
701 E 40th st. 

Best Insulation Company
Thermo Dynamic Insulation
8605 FM 400 - Idalou

Best Lawn Sprinkler Installation
Paradise Lawn & Landscape 
11702 Frankford Ave  

Best Remodeler 
Fred Henry Construction
8305 Venita Ave.  

Best Apartment Complex
Deerfield Village
3424 Frankford Ave 

Best Moving Company
Hart Moving & Storage
3615 Magnolia Ave  

Best Plumbing Service
WesTech Plumbing
8706 Valencia Ave.

Best Lighting Company
Dement Lighting
4511 I-27

