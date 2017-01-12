Best of the West 2017 - Home WINNERS

Congratulations to our area businesses recognized as the 2017 Best of the West as voted on by NewsChannel 11 viewers and KCBD.com users.

Best AC/Heating Company

Sinclair Heating, Air & Plumbing

6501 Upland Ave.

Best Appliance Repair

Science Appliance Repair

806-730-5727

Best Builder

David Jordan Homes

11208 Kirby Ave

Best Nursery/Garden Store

Tom's Tree Place

5104 34th St

Best Pool/Hot Tub/Spa Store

Pools West

7815 Quaker Ave

Best Computer Repair/Sales

SuperGeeks

5920 66th St.

Best Interior Decorator

Capricho Interiors

13520 Slide Rd

Best Fence Company

All-State Fence & Supply

12116 Slide Rd

Best Window Covering Company

Anderson Custom Window Coverings

8502 Urbana Ave.

Best Flooring

Yates Flooring Center

1901 W Loop 289 #11

Best Home Theater

Bam's Complete A/V

8217 Valencia Ave

Best Self Storage

Affordable Storage

1719 50th St

3110 Frankford Ave

12905 Quaker Ave

10214 Frankford Ave

5912 66th St

Best Appliance Store

Lowe's Home Improvement

5022 West Loop 289

Best Locksmith

Lubbock Lock & Key

2434 34th St

Best Residential Painter

Pro-Tech Painting and Drywall

8511 Louisville Dr.

Best Pest Control

D's Pest Control

5810 64th St

Best Holiday Lighting

Paradise Lawn & Landscape

11702 Frankford Ave

Best Home Security

Texas Homeland Security

7415 Brownfield Hwy.

Best Holiday Decor

Holland Gardens

3739 50th St

Best Furniture Store

Ramsower's Furniture

1901 W Loop 289

Best Retirement Community

Raider Ranch

6548 43rd St

Best Electrician

Empower Electric

Lubbock, TX 79411

Best Roofing Company

J Ferg Pros

8802 Urbana Ave

Best Lawn Sprinkler

Designscapes

806-686-2554

Best Window Replacement

J Ferg Pros

8802 Urbana Ave

Best Consignment Furniture Store

Consignment Gallery

5920 66th St #7

Best Carpet Cleaning

Lubbock Steamer

506 82nd St.

Best Metal Building

Goertzen Construction

1708 98th St

Best Siding Company

Jones & Associates

701 E 40th st.

Best Insulation Company

Thermo Dynamic Insulation

8605 FM 400 - Idalou

Best Lawn Sprinkler Installation

Paradise Lawn & Landscape

11702 Frankford Ave

Best Remodeler

Fred Henry Construction

8305 Venita Ave.

Best Apartment Complex

Deerfield Village

3424 Frankford Ave

Best Moving Company

Hart Moving & Storage

3615 Magnolia Ave

Best Plumbing Service

WesTech Plumbing

8706 Valencia Ave.

Best Lighting Company

Dement Lighting

4511 I-27