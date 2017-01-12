'Seasoned' students begin courses with Texas Tech's OLLI

Today adults aged 50 and up will walk on Texas Tech's campus for their first class of 2017. The Osher Lifelong Learning Institute is part of Texas Tech, connecting students who want to never stop learning, with professors teaching short courses in a variety of topics.

Ambassador Tibor Nagy, with Texas Tech, and he says the classes cover a range of topics.

"I think the human mind is absolutely made to absorb from 0 to 100 plus. So why not do it! As a matter of fact, I think they have a lady who is in her 80s teaching a class about iPhones. She is an iPhone wiz!"

In the course guide for 2017 there are topics from fly fishing, to plastic surgery and wine making.

Today Ambassador Nagy gives the first class of the semester, called State of the World. He does this every year, making huge predictions of global events in the year to come. At the program tonight he will also look back at 2016 and see what he was right about, for example, the fact that the Republicans would win the 2016 presidential election.

"Oh my gosh, you talk about Olli being a group of over 50, well there is an incredible amount of residual wisdom, enthusiasm and dynamism there. I think were also serving wine {Thursday} afternoon so it is going to be quite a spirited discussion."

The program at the International Cultural Center located at 7th Street and Indiana Avenue begins at 5:30 this evening but doors open at 4:30 p.m. for wine and horderves.



The cost is $35 if students are not OLLI members.

Those interested are asked to call OLLI to RSVP at 742-6554.

