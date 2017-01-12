Best of the West 2017 - Service WINNERS - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Best of the West 2017 - Service WINNERS

Congratulations to our area businesses recognized as the 2017 Best of the West as voted on by NewsChannel 11 viewers and KCBD.com users.
                    

Best Bank    
First Bank & Trust    
3405 22nd St        
7806 Indiana Ave        
9816 Slide Rd        
6501 19th St 

Best Bankruptcy Lawyer 
Max Tarbox at Tarbox Law PC
2301 Broadway

Best CPA/Tax Preparer 
Charles Perry
11003 Quaker Ave. 

Best Cell Phone Company
AT&T
601 University Ave.
4825 B 50th St.
5718 4th St.
6002 Slide Rd.
5109 82nd St.
5016 Milwaukee Ave.

Best Estate Planning
Sam Hawthorne of Field, Manning, Stone, Hawthorne & Aycock PC
2112 Indiana Ave  

Best Law Firm
Glasheen, Valles & Inderman
1302 Texas Ave 

Best Credit Union    
WesTex Federal Credit Union   
901 Ave Q.
7802 Indiana Ave.
509 Quincy Ave.  

Best Criminal Defense Lawyer 
Stephen L. Hamilton of Hamilton, Hull & Byrd Attorneys
802 Main St. 

Best Financial Planner 
Jeff Jaynes of FirstBank & Trust
3405 22nd St #200    

Best Veterinarian
Live Oak Animal Hospital
5214 98th St.

Best Childcare 
Learning Tree Children's Academy
7713 Milwaukee Ave 

Best Hotel
Overton Hotel & Conference Center
2322 Mac Davis Ln.  

Best Clothing Alterations 
Threads Alterations Etc.
3418 34th St   

Best Foundation Repair
Childers Brothers
806-796-0063

Best Divorce Lawyer
Nevill Manning of Field, Manning, Stone, Hawthorne & Aycock
2112 Indiana Ave.

Best Water System Company
Kinetico Water Systems
7311 Marsha Sharp Fwy.
       
Best Bail Bonds
Lonestar Bail Bonds
820 Main St.

Best Landscape/Lawn Maintenance
Paradise Lawn & Landscape
11702 Frankford Ave.

Best Pet Grooming 
Resa's K9 Salon
8004 Indiana Ave Ste. A3-A  

Best Pet Boarding 
Live Oak Animal Hospital
5214 98th St.

Best Photography Studio
Captivated Images  
806-863-4140

Best Jewelry Repair
Thacker Jewelry
6120 82nd St.  

Best Stock Broker
Daniel C. Castro of Edward Jones
5206 82nd St.

Best Spa 
Woodhouse Day Spa
8201 Quaker Ave #108

Best Mortgage Lender    
PrimeWest Mortgage    
7806 Indiana Ave        
4105 84th St        
4718 S Loop 289        
2405 W Loop 289        
10210 Quaker Ave        
9826 Slide Rd #100  

Best Realtor
The Wyatt Team at Keller Williams Realty
10210 Quaker Ave.

Best Insurance Agency 
Grimes Insurance Agency
1651 Broadway St.

Best Computer Repair/IT
Blue Layer IT
6119 79th St.      
                
Best Dry Cleaners    
Comet Cleaners    
6403 Indiana Ave        
5404 4th St        
3410 98th St        
7721 Milwaukee Ave 

Best Custom Framing
Frame Mart & Gallery 
7109 Marsha Sharp Fwy.

Best Professional Window Washer
Windows By Chad
3209 34th St.

Best Janitorial Service
VisionPro Cleaning Services
5716 122nd St.

Best Real Estate Company 
Century 21
4718 S. Loop 289

Best Barber Shop
Locker Room Haircuts    
1009 University Ave.
5905 82nd St.
305 Frankford Ave.

Best Nail Salon 
Unique Nails & Spa
6301 19th St.   

Best Shoe Repair
Flint Boot & Hat Shop
3035 34th St  

