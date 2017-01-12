Best of the West 2017 - Service WINNERS

Congratulations to our area businesses recognized as the 2017 Best of the West as voted on by NewsChannel 11 viewers and KCBD.com users.



Best Bank

First Bank & Trust

3405 22nd St

7806 Indiana Ave

9816 Slide Rd

6501 19th St

Best Bankruptcy Lawyer

Max Tarbox at Tarbox Law PC

2301 Broadway

Best CPA/Tax Preparer

Charles Perry

11003 Quaker Ave.

Best Cell Phone Company

AT&T

601 University Ave.

4825 B 50th St.

5718 4th St.

6002 Slide Rd.

5109 82nd St.

5016 Milwaukee Ave.

Best Estate Planning

Sam Hawthorne of Field, Manning, Stone, Hawthorne & Aycock PC

2112 Indiana Ave

Best Law Firm

Glasheen, Valles & Inderman

1302 Texas Ave

Best Credit Union

WesTex Federal Credit Union

901 Ave Q.

7802 Indiana Ave.

509 Quincy Ave.

Best Criminal Defense Lawyer

Stephen L. Hamilton of Hamilton, Hull & Byrd Attorneys

802 Main St.

Best Financial Planner

Jeff Jaynes of FirstBank & Trust

3405 22nd St #200

Best Veterinarian

Live Oak Animal Hospital

5214 98th St.

Best Childcare

Learning Tree Children's Academy

7713 Milwaukee Ave

Best Hotel

Overton Hotel & Conference Center

2322 Mac Davis Ln.

Best Clothing Alterations

Threads Alterations Etc.

3418 34th St

Best Foundation Repair

Childers Brothers

806-796-0063

Best Divorce Lawyer

Nevill Manning of Field, Manning, Stone, Hawthorne & Aycock

2112 Indiana Ave.

Best Water System Company

Kinetico Water Systems

7311 Marsha Sharp Fwy.



Best Bail Bonds

Lonestar Bail Bonds

820 Main St.

Best Landscape/Lawn Maintenance

Paradise Lawn & Landscape

11702 Frankford Ave.

Best Pet Grooming

Resa's K9 Salon

8004 Indiana Ave Ste. A3-A

Best Pet Boarding

Live Oak Animal Hospital

5214 98th St.

Best Photography Studio

Captivated Images

806-863-4140

Best Jewelry Repair

Thacker Jewelry

6120 82nd St.

Best Stock Broker

Daniel C. Castro of Edward Jones

5206 82nd St.

Best Spa

Woodhouse Day Spa

8201 Quaker Ave #108

Best Mortgage Lender

PrimeWest Mortgage

7806 Indiana Ave

4105 84th St

4718 S Loop 289

2405 W Loop 289

10210 Quaker Ave

9826 Slide Rd #100

Best Realtor

The Wyatt Team at Keller Williams Realty

10210 Quaker Ave.

Best Insurance Agency

Grimes Insurance Agency

1651 Broadway St.

Best Computer Repair/IT

Blue Layer IT

6119 79th St.



Best Dry Cleaners

Comet Cleaners

6403 Indiana Ave

5404 4th St

3410 98th St

7721 Milwaukee Ave

Best Custom Framing

Frame Mart & Gallery

7109 Marsha Sharp Fwy.

Best Professional Window Washer

Windows By Chad

3209 34th St.

Best Janitorial Service

VisionPro Cleaning Services

5716 122nd St.

Best Real Estate Company

Century 21

4718 S. Loop 289

Best Barber Shop

Locker Room Haircuts

1009 University Ave.

5905 82nd St.

305 Frankford Ave.

Best Nail Salon

Unique Nails & Spa

6301 19th St.

Best Shoe Repair

Flint Boot & Hat Shop

3035 34th St