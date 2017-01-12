Best of the West 2017 - Shopping WINNERS

Congratulations to our area businesses recognized as the 2017 Best of the West as voted on by NewsChannel 11 viewers and KCBD.com users.
Best Children's Store
My Cup of Tea Baby
2713 26th St
Best Fashion Accessory Store
Accessory Touch
5217 82nd St #205
Best Gift Shop
HollyHocks Gifts & Necessities
3521 34th St.
Best Jewelry Store
Thacker Jewelry
6120 82nd St.
Best Local Men's Store
Malouf's
8201 Quaker Ave. in Kingsgate
Best Antique Store
Courtyard Antiques
6405 Indiana Ave.
Best Kitchen Store
Big Plate Restaurant Supply
4417 50th St.
Best Western Store
Dollar Western Wear
5011 Slide Rd.
Best Mattress Store
Sleep Shop
2802 50th St.
Best Sportswear Store
Cardinal's Sport Center
6524 Slide Rd.
Best Local Women's Store
Our Stuff
818 Austin St – Levelland
Best Sporting Goods Store
Academy Sports + Outdoors
5802 19th St.
11445 Quaker Ave.
Best Grocery Store
United Supermarkets
112 N. University
1701 50th St.
3405 50th St.
4425 19th St.
2630 Parkway Dr.
401 Slide Rd.
2703 82nd St.
4205 98th St.
8010 Frankford Ave.
12815 Indiana Ave.
Best Florist
House of Flowers
4210 82nd St. in Kingsgate Center
Best Shoe Store
DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse
6072 Marsha Sharp Fwy.
Best Resale Clothing Store
Culture Clothing
2703 26th St