Best of the West 2017 - Shopping WINNERS

Congratulations to our area businesses recognized as the 2017 Best of the West as voted on by NewsChannel 11 viewers and KCBD.com users.

Best Children's Store

My Cup of Tea Baby

2713 26th St



Best Fashion Accessory Store

Accessory Touch

5217 82nd St #205



Best Gift Shop

HollyHocks Gifts & Necessities

3521 34th St.

Best Jewelry Store

Thacker Jewelry

6120 82nd St.

Best Local Men's Store

Malouf's

8201 Quaker Ave. in Kingsgate

Best Antique Store

Courtyard Antiques

6405 Indiana Ave.

Best Kitchen Store

Big Plate Restaurant Supply

4417 50th St.

Best Western Store

Dollar Western Wear

5011 Slide Rd.

Best Mattress Store

Sleep Shop

2802 50th St.

Best Sportswear Store

Cardinal's Sport Center

6524 Slide Rd.

Best Local Women's Store

Our Stuff

818 Austin St – Levelland

Best Sporting Goods Store

Academy Sports + Outdoors

5802 19th St.

11445 Quaker Ave.

Best Grocery Store

United Supermarkets

112 N. University

1701 50th St.

3405 50th St.

4425 19th St.

2630 Parkway Dr.

401 Slide Rd.

2703 82nd St.

4205 98th St.

8010 Frankford Ave.

12815 Indiana Ave.

Best Florist

House of Flowers

4210 82nd St. in Kingsgate Center

Best Shoe Store

DSW Designer Shoe Warehouse

6072 Marsha Sharp Fwy.



Best Resale Clothing Store

Culture Clothing

2703 26th St