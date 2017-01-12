Best of the West 2017 - Transportation WINNERS

Congratulations to our area businesses recognized as the 2017 Best of the West as voted on by NewsChannel 11 viewers and KCBD.com users.



Best Audio Accessories

Custom Sound Works

5131 80th St



Best Auto Accessories

Sawco Custom Truck & Equipment

3901 Clovis Rd.



Best Trailer Store

TB Trailer Sales

8901 I-27 Frontage North

Best New Cars/Trucks

Gene Messer Chevrolet

1302 South Loop 289

Best Auto Repair

Scott's Complete Car Care

2506 34th St.

7002 Indiana

Best Motorcycle Store

Wild West Harley-Davidson

5702 58th St

Best Tire Store

Discount Tire

2310 82nd St

1702 Avenue Q

5601 Slide Rd

6306 82nd St

Best Window Tinting

Barbara's Custom Window Tinting

6812 Wayne Ave.

Best Car Rental Company

Enterprise Rent-A-Car

5401 N MLK Blvd.

1902 Buddy Holly Ave.

612 W. Loop 289

5716 Spur 327

Best Auto Body Repair

Collision King Repair Center

4905 S Loop 289

Best Place To Get An Auto Loan

Alliance Federal Credit Union

8401 Quaker Ave.

6601 Indiana Ave.

2404 82nd St.

2220 34th St.

3802 24th St.

1008 Frankford Ave.

6716 82nd St.

Best Car Wash

Racer Classic Car Wash

7401 University Ave

1710 Mac Davis Ln

2808 50th St

315 Frankford Ave



Best Auto Parts

O'Reilly Auto Parts

408 Lubbock Bus Park Blvd

106 N. University Ave.

2127 50th St.

4205 34th St.

2601 82nd St.

6416 19th St.

6208 82nd St.



Best Auto Glass Replacement

Safelite Auto Glass

506 E. 44th St.

5103 S. Loop 289

Best Used Cars

Reagor Dykes

1215 Avenue J.

Best Oil Change

Bolton's Oil Change

3105 Avenue Q

3009 50th St

1150 Slide Rd #2

5219 82nd St

6310 19th St