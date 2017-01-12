2 arrested after 120 mph police chase begins in Seminole, ends in Andrews

Seminole Police officers were called to a theft in progress Thursday, Jan. 12 at Hibbett's Sports in Seminole. Officers were able to find the suspect vehicle, but the driver would not pull over.

The police began chasing the suspect through Seminole, and the suspect ended up heading south on Highway 385. Officials say there were two people inside the vehicle.

The chase reached speeds of 120 miles per hour.

Andrews County and Andrews Police Department were notified and they attempted to use a spike strip, but the suspect was able to avoid them, continuing to drive towards Andrews.

The suspect then turned east onto a County Road towards the Andrews Landfill. There, Andrews County was able to end the pursuit by spinning the vehicle to a stop.

The two suspects were taken into custody. Both suspects are currently in the Gaines County Detention Center. The driver has been identified as 35-year-old Kayleen Graham and her passenger has been identified as 37-year-old Thomas Taft.

Graham has been charged with evading in a motor vehicle and theft over $100.

Taft has been charged with theft over $100.

