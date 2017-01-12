City of Lubbock Emergency Management preparing for winter weather

Provided by City of Lubbock

The City of Lubbock Office of Emergency Management will enhance their response level from normal condition, which is level 4, to increased readiness condition, which is level 3, as of 5:00 a.m. Friday, January 13. Representatives from various city departments will staff the City of Lubbock Situation Room to monitor weather and traffic conditions.

The City of Lubbock Public Works Department will be loading the sand/salt trucks Thursday afternoon, January 12. Drivers will be prepared to spread sand/salt should conditions call for it. Drivers are encouraged to provide plenty of distance between their vehicle and the truck to ensure everyone’s safety. You can view the full Snow and Ice Removal Policy online at mylubbock.us.

Lubbock Power & Light crews will be on full alert to address any weather related outages. For any customer who experiences an interruption of service, the best way to report it to LP&L is to send a text or email with your name, address and brief nature of your outage to lightsout@lpandl.com. You may also call (806) 775-2509. Up to the minute information on outages and restoration efforts may be found on LP&L's outage map, located here: electric_outage.lpandl.com.

Visit the Winter Weather Resource Guide at mylubbock.us for more preparedness tips. Updates will be posted on mylubbock.us and on City of Lubbock social media sites.