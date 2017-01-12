Sen. Perry proposing pro-life legislation, sanctuary cities and changes to CPS

Right now, Texas lawmakers are filing bills as the 85th legislative session gets underway.

Senator Charles Perry has filed a number of bills, the first of 2017 being pro-life legislation.

Senate Bill 415 would prohibit a person from intentionally performing a "dismemberment abortion" unless the "dismemberment abortion" is necessary in a medical emergency.

"We are going to have some religious liberty bills. I have a couple of pieces of pro-life legislation, but my priorities are really making sure our budget dollars are being used effectively," Sen. Perry said.

Senator Perry said he is also hoping to make some changes when it comes to CPS.

"CPS, foster care, foster to adopt parents are going to be the primary discussion and I am going to be heavily engaged in those discussions," Sen. Perry said.

"I hope we get that system more stable, more predictable and hopefully better at what it was intended to do," he said.

Senator Perry is also pushing for water legislation.

"Protecting the private property, but also recognizing that we are a growing state and that water development has to be discussed today so that 20 years from now we have water. You don't develop water the day before you need it," Sen. Perry said.

Another hot topic facing lawmakers this session, and something Perry has acted on, is sanctuary cities.

"SB 4, obviously lieutenant governor's priority, governor's priority and actually the speaker has come on board with it. It is about the principle rule of law. We cannot have a nation where individual jurisdictions pick and choose what laws they choose to enforce, be it state or federal, and that is what that core is about. It will get through the senate without any issues, house support is growing daily and I think with the speaker's support over there it will get through the house and the governor has already said he is ready to sign in," Sen. Perry said.

Perry said if this passes, any state discretionary funding would be pulled.

Perry is calling eminent domain the sleeper in the legislation.

"As this oil and gas sector ramps back up with the pro-energy, I think you will see those eminent domain issues with regards to the ability of just running pipelines across and not compensating," Senator Perry said.

"Everyone knows it is coming and is talking about it, but it really hasn't bubbled to the top where it is going to be a battle," Sen. Perry said.

Senator Perry said when it comes to property tax, water, oil and gas development and school vouchers, it is probably going to be one of the most difficult sessions that rural Texas has come across.

"It doesn't mean it's bad, it is just going to be a hard fought education process to make people understand why our world is different than Harris County. It is something we always battle, but I think even more so this year," Sen. Perry said.

