City Council votes 6-0 for creation of EMS Advisory Committee

After close to a year of research, the Lubbock City Council voted to create an Emergency Medical Services Advisory Committee on Thursday night.

In February of last year, the city council formed a sub-committee to look into the possibility of having multiple EMS services in Lubbock, when Covenant Health expressed interest in providing EMS services.

Right now, University Medical Center, the city's taxpayer supported county hospital, is the sole provider of EMS services for Lubbock. They've had the contract since 1984.

Councilman Jeff Griffith explained that as of now, UMC will remain the sole provider of EMS services for the city.

However, this new found EMS Advisory Committee has been formed to look at the level of EMS services provided to residents, whether the services are adequate and whether improvements need to be made.

Councilman Griffith says this EMS Advisory Committee will be made up of five members.

Lubbock Fire Chief Lance Phelps will be chairman.

The other members will be Dr. Mike Ragain from UMC, Dr. Craig Rhyne from Covenant Health, Dr. Charles Addington from Lubbock Heart and Surgical Hospital, and Randy Nichols from Grace Health System.

Councilman Griffith says they studied services from all over the nation before creating this EMS Advisory Committee.

"This was about doing the best for our city. Who knows what will be in the future as our city grows? This is about creating the oversight to manage and look at future public safety in this city. We think it's a great way of doing it. Many other metro areas do it this way," Councilman Griffith said.

"This is a design of letting the four large medical campuses in the metro area have representation on this committee. And these are professionals that understand it. A lot more than city council people," he said.

Councilman Griffith says the committee will look at more than just response time of current EMS services.

Councilman Griffith says this advisory committee will meet at least once every quarter, and Fire Chief Lance Phelps will present a report with their recommendations to the City Council on a yearly basis.

He says that first report will take place one year from now.

