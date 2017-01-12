Icy roads and cold temps expected this weekend

Road conditions may deteriorate across portions of the South Plains over the weekend, particularly in the region from north of Lubbock to Plainview, Floydada, Matador and north into the Panhandle region.

Periods of rain, freezing rain and sleet will develop through the day Friday, increase Friday night into Saturday evening and could continue into Sunday morning. Some heavy rain may occur from late Saturday through Sunday evening. The heavier rains may cause some flooding of low areas and intersections on Sunday.

Temperatures will be cold from Friday, Saturday and into Sunday afternoon, but they will warm slightly Sunday afternoon decreasing the icing potential.

Lows will be slightly above freezing Saturday and Sunday mornings and afternoon highs will remain in the mid to upper 30s Friday/Saturday but climb to the mid 40s on Sunday.

Use caution when traveling into areas where the temperature is near or below freezing due to the potential for ice on bridges, overpasses, some roadways, trees and sidewalks.

