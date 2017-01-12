Local College Basketball Scores: 1/12

A full night of basketball results from our local college basketball teams.

WOMEN

LCU 78

Oklahoma Panhandle State 48

Wayland Baptist 101

Mid-American Christian 88

South Plains College 61

New Mexico JC 70

MEN

LCU 86

Oklahoma Panhandle State 70

Wayland Baptist 99

Mid-American Christian 100 F/OT

South Plains College 105

New Mexico JC 60