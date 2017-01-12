Local College Basketball Scores: 1/12 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Local College Basketball Scores: 1/12

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic

A full night of basketball results from our local college basketball teams.

WOMEN

LCU 78
Oklahoma Panhandle State 48

Wayland Baptist 101
Mid-American Christian 88

South Plains College 61
New Mexico JC  70

MEN

LCU 86
Oklahoma Panhandle State 70

Wayland Baptist 99
Mid-American Christian 100 F/OT

South Plains College 105
New Mexico JC 60

