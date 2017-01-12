Local College Basketball Scores: 1/12

A full night of basketball results from our local college basketball teams.
WOMEN
LCU 78
Oklahoma Panhandle State 48
Wayland Baptist 101
Mid-American Christian 88
South Plains College 61
New Mexico JC 70
MEN
LCU 86
Oklahoma Panhandle State 70
Wayland Baptist 99
Mid-American Christian 100 F/OT
South Plains College 105
New Mexico JC 60
