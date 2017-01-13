Preventing COPD

It may sound like a condition for somebody else to worry about, until you realize it's not just a problem among smokers.

It is a problem that could leave you or someone you love homebound and unable to work.

Dr. Gilbert Berdine is a Pulmonologist and Texas Tech physician says COPD, or Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder, affects 12 million Americans.

It can be fatal, but for most, it is debilitating and a common reason for disability.

Dr. Berdine says with COPD, the person can inhale, but not exhale. He explains, "Not being able to breathe is uncomfortable in itself, but the problem is you can't exhale. You can inhale fine, but you can't blow the air out. So your lungs get bigger, bigger and bigger until you're up against the limits of your chest wall and it hurts."

Smoking is the most common cause of COPD, but Dr. Berdine warns of another common trigger, "Poorly controlled asthma over many years will lead to the same problem that cigarette smokers have."

Dr. Berdine says that's why it's really important for asthma patients to be vigilant in managing their treatments and avoiding the triggers as best they can.

