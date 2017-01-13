FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Freezing rain advisory issued for parts of the South Plains until 6 p.m.

A FREEZING RAIN ADVISORY is in effect until 6 p.m. today for the northeastern viewing area. Freezing drizzle is expected to develop this morning and continue through Friday afternoon in the northeastern KCBD viewing area.

Ice accumulation from a glaze to around one-tenth of an inch is possible. Bridges and overpasses may become slick and hazardous. Some ice also will accumulate on trees and power lines.

A Freezing Rain Advisory means that periods of freezing rain or drizzle will create light ice accumulations of less than one-quarter inch. Motorists may encounter slick roads and should modify travel plans accordingly.

This Morning

The cold air arrived as expected, and now the moisture is gradually increasing across the area as expected. So far this morning, as I write this only a few drops have been reported with roads dry and ice-free. Going through the morning, however, the potential for light drizzle and even freezing drizzle will increase. While precipitation will be very light overall, some ice is possible, especially over the northeastern KCBD viewing area.

This Afternoon

Drizzle will be the most likely form of precipitation this afternoon and evening for most of the area. The northeast, however, will remain colder and freezing drizzle may bring additional accumulating ice.

Tonight

Freezing drizzle or a light freezing rain may return to the Lubbock area late tonight into Saturday morning. Remain alert to the possibility of ice.

Weekend

Rain will be the most likely form of precipitation for most of the area as temperatures rise above freezing Saturday afternoon. Heavy rain remains likely at times, perhaps enhanced by thunderstorms, from Saturday afternoon through Sunday afternoon.

Snow remains the least likely form of precipitation, though there may be a short window late Sunday night into early Monday morning when some light snow may fall. It looks like the snow will miss Lubbock - maybe a trace - with less than an inch over the northwestern KCBD viewing area.

