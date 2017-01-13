Traffic delays on northbound US 87 after vehicle, semi crash

Traffic is down to one lane on northbound US Hwy. 87 at FM 41 after a vehicle crashed into the back of a semi truck.

The crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials say a vehicle crashed into the back of a semi after the vehicle pulled out onto Hwy. 87. A woman and a child were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Both were taken to the hospital as a precaution, but have minor injuries.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

