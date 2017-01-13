Traffic delays on northbound US 87 after vehicle, semi crash - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Traffic delays on northbound US 87 after vehicle, semi crash

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK COUNTY, TX (KCBD) -

Traffic is down to one lane on northbound US Hwy. 87 at FM 41 after a vehicle crashed into the back of a semi truck.

The crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. Friday.

Officials say a vehicle crashed into the back of a semi after the vehicle pulled out onto Hwy. 87. A woman and a child were inside the vehicle at the time of the crash. Both were taken to the hospital as a precaution, but have minor injuries.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Pence visiting military camp near Korean DMZ

    Pence visiting military camp near Korean DMZ

    Sunday, April 16 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-04-17 01:14:44 GMT
    Sunday, April 16 2017 9:17 PM EDT2017-04-17 01:17:59 GMT

    President Donald Trump is asserting that China is working with the United States on "the North Korea problem.".

    President Donald Trump is asserting that China is working with the United States on "the North Korea problem.".

  • North Korean medium-range missile test fails, US says

    North Korean medium-range missile test fails, US says

    Sunday, April 16 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-04-17 01:15:36 GMT
    Sunday, April 16 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-04-17 01:15:36 GMT

    Officials from the U.S. and South Korea say a North Korean missile has exploded during launch, a high-profile failure that comes as a powerful U.S. aircraft supercarrier approaches the Korean Peninsula.

    Officials from the U.S. and South Korea say a North Korean missile has exploded during launch, a high-profile failure that comes as a powerful U.S. aircraft supercarrier approaches the Korean Peninsula.

  • Trump: 'Who paid for' rallies seeking release of tax returns

    Trump: 'Who paid for' rallies seeking release of tax returns

    Sunday, April 16 2017 9:06 PM EDT2017-04-17 01:06:23 GMT
    Sunday, April 16 2017 9:06 PM EDT2017-04-17 01:06:23 GMT

    The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.

    The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.

    •   
Powered by Frankly