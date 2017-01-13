Ice storm warning in Kansas postpones LCU

Lubbock Christian University and Newman University have postponed Saturday's Heartland Conference men's and women's basketball games after the National Weather Service issued an ice storm warning in Wichita.

Head basketball coaches at LCU and Newman are currently in discussions over a new playing date to fit each team’s remaining conference schedule of games. The new date and times will be announced at a later time.

LCU’s men’s and women’s basketball teams will now prepare for games at St. Edward’s University in Austin, Texas on Thursday. The women, coming off a 78-48 win Thursday at OPSU, are scheduled to tip-off at 5:30 p.m., with the men, who defeated OPSU 86-70, scheduled to follow at 7:30 p.m.

