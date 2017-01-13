Two homes consumed by early morning fire in Olton

Three agencies in Olton responded to a double house fire around 5 a.m. Friday morning.

The Olton Volunteer Fire Department, Olton Police and the Olton Volunteer Ambulance Association were all on the scene at Avenue A and 10th Street.

A nearby worker saw the flames and called 911. No one was inside either home at the time of the fires.

The State Fire Marshal's Office is investigating the cause.

