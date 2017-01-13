Texas Boys Ranch in desperate need of diapers

The Texas Boys Ranch issued a plea on Facebook saying they're in desperate need of diapers for newborns up to size 6.

The social media post says they have 10 children ages newborn to 3 that are in need.

Donations can be brought to the Texas Boys Ranch, or to Helton Chiropractic at 10611 Quaker Ave.

For more information, call 806-747-3187.

