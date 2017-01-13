Sooner Athletic Conference games between Wayland Baptist, Oklahoma City postponed

Information provided by Wayland Basketball

Due to expected bad weather between Plainview and Oklahoma City this weekend, Saturday’s Sooner Athletic Conference games between Wayland Baptist and Oklahoma City have been postponed. The games will be played at 3 and 5 p.m. Monday in Hutcherson Center.

Both the Flying Queens, winners of eight straight, and Pioneers will be looking to avenge losses to the Stars from when they played Dec. 3 in Oklahoma City. The Flying Queens (13-2 overall, 4-1 SAC) fell to No. 8 OCU (14-1, 5-0), 81-51, while the Pioneers (11-6, 3-2) went down to the fifth-ranked Stars (13-2, 4-1), 107-99.

Wayland will host three doubleheaders next week. After OCU on Monday, Wayland entertains Texas Wesleyan at 5 and 7 p.m. Thursday then Southwestern Assemblies of God at 1 and 3 p.m. Saturday.