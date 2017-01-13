Lubbock no longer in drought, long-term water conservation plan continues

The City of Lubbock is no longer under drought state restrictions, but the city is continuing its long-term water conservation plan.

Restriction associated with our new water conservation plan include:

Irrigation Schedules

Irrigate landscape only during two assigned days per week year-round

Irrigation schedules are based on the last digit of the house address:

Addresses ending in 0, 3, 4, or 9 – Monday and Thursday

Addresses ending in 1, 5, or 6 - Tuesday and Friday

Addresses ending in 2, 7, or 8 – Wednesday and Saturday

Other Year-Round Restrictions

Irrigate only when temperatures are above 35 degrees Fahrenheit

Irrigate landscape without runoff

Do not irrigate during precipitation events

Hand watering is allowed any time of day and on any day of the week

Spring & Summer Restrictions - April 1st thru September 30th

Irrigate less than 1.5 inches per zone per week

On your scheduled watering days, irrigation is allowed from midnight to 10:00 a.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to midnight.

No irrigation is allowed between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Fall & Winter- October 1st thru March 31st

Irrigate less than 1.0 inch per zone per week

Irrigate any time of day on assigned days

