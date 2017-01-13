Lubbock no longer in drought, long-term water conservation plan - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lubbock no longer in drought, long-term water conservation plan continues

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Source: KCBD Video Source: KCBD Video
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The City of Lubbock is no longer under drought state restrictions, but the city is continuing its long-term water conservation plan.

Restriction associated with our new water conservation plan include:

Irrigation Schedules

  • Irrigate landscape only during two assigned days per week year-round
  • Irrigation schedules are based on the last digit of the house address:
    Addresses ending in 0, 3, 4, or 9 – Monday and Thursday
    Addresses ending in 1, 5, or 6 - Tuesday and Friday
    Addresses ending in 2, 7, or 8 – Wednesday and Saturday

Other Year-Round Restrictions

  • Irrigate only when temperatures are above 35 degrees Fahrenheit
  • Irrigate landscape without runoff
  • Do not irrigate during precipitation events
  • Hand watering is allowed any time of day and on any day of the week

Spring & Summer Restrictions - April 1st thru September 30th

  • Irrigate less than 1.5 inches per zone per week
  • On your scheduled watering days, irrigation is allowed from midnight to 10:00 a.m. and from 6:00 p.m. to midnight.
  • No irrigation is allowed between 10:00 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Fall & Winter- October 1st thru March 31st

  • Irrigate less than 1.0 inch per zone per week
  • Irrigate any time of day on assigned days

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Pence visiting military camp near Korean DMZ

    Pence visiting military camp near Korean DMZ

    Sunday, April 16 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-04-17 01:14:44 GMT
    Sunday, April 16 2017 9:14 PM EDT2017-04-17 01:14:44 GMT

    President Donald Trump is asserting that China is working with the United States on "the North Korea problem.".

    President Donald Trump is asserting that China is working with the United States on "the North Korea problem.".

  • North Korean medium-range missile test fails, US says

    North Korean medium-range missile test fails, US says

    Sunday, April 16 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-04-17 01:15:36 GMT
    Sunday, April 16 2017 9:15 PM EDT2017-04-17 01:15:36 GMT

    Officials from the U.S. and South Korea say a North Korean missile has exploded during launch, a high-profile failure that comes as a powerful U.S. aircraft supercarrier approaches the Korean Peninsula.

    Officials from the U.S. and South Korea say a North Korean missile has exploded during launch, a high-profile failure that comes as a powerful U.S. aircraft supercarrier approaches the Korean Peninsula.

  • Trump: 'Who paid for' rallies seeking release of tax returns

    Trump: 'Who paid for' rallies seeking release of tax returns

    Sunday, April 16 2017 9:06 PM EDT2017-04-17 01:06:23 GMT
    Sunday, April 16 2017 9:06 PM EDT2017-04-17 01:06:23 GMT

    The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.

    The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.

    •   
Powered by Frankly