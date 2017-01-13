Kidnapped girl escapes from abandoned apartment complex

Juvenile flags down police saying she was being held against her will (Source: KCBD)

A teenage girl flagged down Lubbock police on Friday afternoon, saying she had been kidnapped after school and kept in an abandoned apartment complex.

The juvenile flagged down the officer just after 1 p.m. near 34th and Juniper Ave. She told police she had been taken by a man after school on Thursday near 39th and Ave. D but was somehow able to break free and escape.

The Lubbock Police Department and SWAT searched the abandoned Coronado Village Apartments door to door on Friday, but found no other victims.

A witness who works near the scene said she saw the girl, maybe 16 years old, with a chain locked around her neck.

"I saw a girl and two other women that had stopped, I'm assuming to help her, running out into 34th Street to flag down a police officer...I saw just a young girl that had a chain around her neck with a master lock on it," Jordan Thomas said. "More and more police officers showed up, ambulance. I saw the bolt cutters that they used to take it off, which was just kind of surreal to see that in real life."

The juvenile described the man who abducted her as a black male, 40 to 50 years old with acne and a large build. He was last seen wearing a white bandana with a baseball cap, possibly driving a red passenger car.

The juvenile told the officer there may be other victims inside the abandoned complex. Police immediately sent more than 30 officers including members of SWAT to come and search the apartments.

Police say they searched every single room twice and did not find any additional victims.They say at this point in the investigation there is no indication of additional victims.

We're told the girl is being treated at University Medical Center and is with family.

Police could not release details about her injuries, but they say she was not reported missing.

Thomas says she won't forget what she witnessed this afternoon.

"I'm glad she's ok. I'm glad she's a fighter and a survivor and I hope that this doesn't take a toll on her life. I'm just, I'm praying for her and I'm glad she's safe," Thomas said.

If anyone was in the area after school let out and saw anything that could be related, to this case, police urge you to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

