Plainview Police Department receives 'Recognized Law Enforcement Agency' award

Provided by Plainview Police Department

On December 21, 2016, the Plainview Police Department received the award of "Recognized Law Enforcement Agency" from the Texas Police Chiefs Association Law Enforcement Recognition Program. Established in 2006, the Recognition Program evaluates a Police Department's compliance with over 166 Best Business Practices for Texas Law Enforcement. These Best Practices were carefully developed by Texas Law Enforcement professionals to assist agencies in the efficient and effective delivery of service and the protection of individual's rights.

These Best Practices cover all aspects of law enforcement operations including use of force, protection of citizen rights, vehicle pursuits, property and evidence management, and patrol and investigative operations.

This voluntary process required the department to conduct a critical self-review of the agency's policies, procedures, facilities and operations. The department began the lengthy process to become a "Recognized" Law Enforcement Agency" by preparing proofs of compliance for each of the Best Business Practices. Upon completion of the internal review, an outside audit and review was requested. This final on-site review took place on December 7, 2016. The on-site review was conducted by trained Police Chiefs from other areas of our state. The result of this review was then sent to the Texas Police Chiefs Association's Recognition Committee for final analysis and decision to award "Recognized" status.

The Plainview Police Department becomes only the 134th agency in the state to be so recognized, placing it in the top 6% of all Texas agencies to reach this goal. The department has always strived to be one of the best in the state. This process provided for an independent review of the department's operations and should assure the citizens of Plainview that its Police Department is conforming to the current state of the art in law enforcement.

"We are all very proud of this significant achievement," Chief Ken Coughlin stated. "Our staff put in a lot of time and hard work to go through this process over the last two years. In particular, I want to thank Sergeant Bill Bridgwater for taking the lead on this project. This certainly doesn't mean we are finished. We will continue the hard work for Plainview to maintain these high standards for the department now and in the future."

The actual presentation of the award will take place on January 24, 2017 at the Plainview City Council Meeting. The department will also be recognized at the Texas Police Chiefs Association annual conference in April.

For more information, a description of the program may be viewed on the Texas Police Chiefs Association website at www.texaspolicechiefs.org/recognition-program.