FIRST ALERT WEATHER: Patchy ice expected overnight into Saturday

Some patchy ice areas overnight, mainly in the northern and northeast south plains from Plainview east to Paducah.

Otherwise, rain will be mixed with freezing rain and sleet through noon Saturday for most of the region and some locally heavy rain will be possible. Heaviest rain will occur late Saturday and continue into Sunday afternoon with some strong thunderstorms possible. Isolated severe storms may develop between Post, Snyder and Jayton Sunday afternoon and move east with large hail and heavy rain.

Rainfall totals will range from 1" to near 3" for most of the south plains. Be aware of flooding in low areas and street intersections.

It will remain cold with lows in the 30s and highs in the 30s Saturday and 40s on Sunday.

Warmer by Monday afternoon.

DOWNLOAD our weather apps for iPhone and Android

WATCH LIVE: Catch the latest update from our First Alert Weather Team

WEATHER ALERTS: Click here for the most recent alerts from the NWS

ROAD CLOSINGS: Most recent map of road closings from TxDOT

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.