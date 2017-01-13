Two Lubbock motels across from Jones AT&T Stadium to be demolished before football season

Two motels across from Jones AT&T Stadium are set to be demolished before the new football season begins.

The Stadium Motel and Days Inn currently sit less than 100 yards away from each other on Marsha Sharp and University. The owner of the land the two motels sit on, Subodh Patel, says while there is a plan in place for the overall project, the time-frame isn't quite ironed out.

Patel says the first step is to demolish the Stadium Motel. Right now, it's sitting empty and has chain-link fence going up between it and the 7-Eleven, blocking off any public entrance to the motel parking lot.

Patel tells us he's still in the bidding phase when it comes to the demolition, so there's no exact date for when that will begin.

When it comes to the Days Inn, Patel says the ultimate goal is to move it from its current location to Marsha Sharp and 29th Drive, across from where the new Adventure Park is set to go up.

No more reservations will be taken at the Days Inn after the end of March, when the doors are set to close.

The demolition of these two motels will leave quite a bit of land to be developed and will eliminate a lot of rooms near the stadium during football season.

Patel has released a statement saying, "We are making plans to demo both buildings. But plans for both locations are uncertain."

When asked what could potentially replace the two motels, Patel said that decision will take time.

