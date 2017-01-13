Anthony Lynn named head coach of Los Angeles Chargers

The KCBD Sports Xtra play of the week comes courtesy of Red Raider baseball player Cody Farhat. During the second game in the Kansas State series, Farhat made a spectacular catch off of the center field wall getting a big out to end the inning.
The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all of the hot topics in sports, during the round table.
The KCBD Sports Xtra staff breaks down all things Texas Tech Athletics. Like the 6th-ranked Red Raider baseball team escaping Manhattan, Kansas with a big series win, and the Lady Raider softball team falling to Texas.
This week it's the annual challenge to promote Walk A Mile In Her Shoes, benefiting Voice of Hope.
The No. 6 Texas Tech baseball team battled back from an early deficit winning 12-8 and taking the series over Kansas State on Saturday afternoon at Tointon Family Stadium.
