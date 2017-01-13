Anthony Lynn named head coach of Los Angeles Chargers

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Former Texas Tech running back Anthony Lynn became the first Red Raider to land a permanent head coaching position in the NFL Friday night as he was hired by the newly-named Los Angeles Chargers.

Lynn, who helped power the Tech backfield from 1988-91, becomes the Chargers’ 16th head coach in franchise history. His first season leading the organization will be a historic one as the Chargers announced earlier Thursday its intentions to move the franchise to Los Angeles after 56 seasons in San Diego.

Lynn served as the Buffalo Bills’ interim head coach for the final game of the regular season. It was his second mid-season promotion during the 2016 campaign alone as he was lifted from running backs coach to offensive coordinator following the Bills’ 0-2 start.

Prior to his arrival in Buffalo, Lynn spent five seasons tutoring running backs with the New York Jets, the final year of which was spent with an assistant head coach title. He earned a similar assistant head coach title during both season with the Bills.

A veteran coach with 17 years of NFL experience, Lynn has also coached running backs with the Cleveland Browns (2007-08), Dallas Cowboys (2005-06), Jacksonville Jaguars (2003-04). He received his first career coaching position as an offensive and special teams assistant with the Denver Broncos (2000-02).

As a Red Raider, Lynn rushed for 1,972 yards and 20 touchdowns over his four seasons under legendary head coach Spike Dykes. He also caught 37 passes for 300 yards and a pair of touchdowns over his career, which was highlighted by 884 rushing yards and eight touchdowns during his 1990 junior season.

Lynn, a native of Celina, Texas, departed Tech in the top 10 for career rushing yards. He was signed with the Broncos as an undrafted free agent in 1993, beginning a six-year NFL career that also included a two-year stop with the San Francisco 49ers. Lynn played his final three seasons in Denver where he was part of the Broncos’ back-to-back Super Bowl champion teams in 1997-98.

Lynn takes over a Chargers franchise that finished 5-11 this past season.