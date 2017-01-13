Ice, cold temps, heavy rain potential this weekend

Some ice, cold temps, a lot of rain potential and maybe a few storms, that's your weekend forecast for the South Plains.

A storm system is slowly moving our way, so the threat of icy patches in the northern South Plains will continue early Saturday and possibly Sunday morning.

That same system will bring widespread showers and some thunderstorms to the region through the day Saturday and again on Sunday. Rainfall amounts are still expected to be between 1" to 3" for the region with heavier amounts likely in the northern areas and Texas panhandle.

Sunday afternoon will bring a chance for some isolated severe storms in the limited area between Post, Jayton, Lamesa and Snyder. The primary threat will be large hail and heavy rainfall.

Saturday will remain cold with highs in the 40s in the southwest, upper 30s central areas, including Lubbock and mid-30s to the north and northeast.

On Sunday it will be warmer but still chilly with highs only edging up to the 40s and maybe a few 50s along the Texas state line.

