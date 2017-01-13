Ice, cold temps, heavy rain potential this weekend

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.
Clifton James, best known for his indelible portrayal of a southern sheriff in two James Bond films but who was most proud of his work on the stage, has died.
Clifton James, best known for his indelible portrayal of a southern sheriff in two James Bond films but who was most proud of his work on the stage, has died.
The first lady tweeted over the weekend that she's looking forward to hosting the annual event.
The first lady tweeted over the weekend that she's looking forward to hosting the annual event.
President Donald Trump is asserting that China is working with the United States on "the North Korea problem.".
President Donald Trump is asserting that China is working with the United States on "the North Korea problem.".
The National Weather Service is extending a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through midnight for 11 counties in Northwest Texas.
The National Weather Service is extending a Severe Thunderstorm Watch through midnight for 11 counties in Northwest Texas.