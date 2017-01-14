Hoop Madness Scores: 1/13

We've got all your high school basketball scores and highlights from around the South Plains.

GIRLS

Lubbock High 62

Abilene Cooper 61

Haskell 67

Albany 14

Midland Trinity 28

All Saints 32

Christ The King 17

Amherst 25

Lorenzo 38

Anton 27

Sweetwater 44

Big Spring 29

Olton 86

Bovina 53

Estacado 55

Brownfield 63

Lubbock Cooper 48

Coronado 43

Floydada 55

Crosbyton 43

Seminole 33

Denver City 64

Shallowater 34

Dimmitt 20

Slaton 63

Friona 39

Dawson 31

Grady 24

Spur 49

Guthrie 38

Lockney 62

Hale Center 35

Paducah 65

Jayton 41

WF Notre Dame 44

Kingdom Prep 37

Monterey 87

Lake View 54

Silverton 51

Lazbuddie 38

Lamesa 29

Levelland 80

Idalou 44

Littlefield 46 F/OT

O'Donnell 73

Loop 31

Smyer 40

Morton 50

Roosevelt 50

Muleshoe 37

Abernathy 55

New Deal 33

Wellman-Union 34

New Home 44

Frenship 66

Odessa Permian 44

Claude 56

Panhandle 55

Canyon 56

Plainview 49

Ralls 30

Post 43

Tulia 35

River Road 30

Klondike 37

Sands 48

Plains 39

Seagraves 57

Southcrest Christian 71

Sharp Academy 8

Abilene Wylie 80

Snyder 20

Farwell 51

Sudan 39

Tahoka 32

Sundown 54

Patton Springs 26

Valley 53

Hermleigh 58

Westbrook 47

Cotton Center 37

Whiteface 43

Petersburg 41

Whitharral 35

Ropes 50

Wilson 23



BOYS

Lubbock High 44

Abilene Cooper 64

Midland Trinity 66

All Saints 87

Christ The King 38

Amherst 50

Sweetwater 44

Big Spring 48

Olton 68

Bovina 59

Estacado 69

Brownfield 76

Lubbock Cooper 38

Coronado 71

Floydada 40

Crosbyton 36

Seminole 61

Denver City 54

Shallowater 41

Dimmitt 43

Slaton 71

Friona 44

Dawson 33

Grady 63

Lockney 53

Hale Center 47

Paducah 29

Jayton 42

WF Notre Dame 73

Kingdom Prep 48

Monterey 58

Lake View 67

Lamesa 68

Levelland 70 F/OT

Silverton 58

Lazbuddie 42

Idalou 50

Littlefield 60

Smyer 62

Morton 45

Roosevelt 28

Muleshoe 63

Abernathy 49

New Deal 61

Wellman-Union 29

New Home 70

Frenship 28

Odessa Permian 50

Canyon 56

Plainview 49

Tulia 52

River Road 58

Klondike 39

Sands 60

Plains 26

Seagraves 40

Southcrest Christian 65

Sharp Academy 8

Abilene Wylie 78

Snyder 37

Meadow 83

Southland 29

Farwell 59

Sudan 29

Tahoka 43

Sundown 60

Cotton Center 27

Whiteface 72

Ropes 71

Wilson 30

