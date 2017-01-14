Hoop Madness Scores: 1/13

We've got all your high school basketball scores and highlights from around the South Plains.
GIRLS
Lubbock High 62
Abilene Cooper 61
Haskell 67
Albany 14
Midland Trinity 28
All Saints 32
Christ The King 17
Amherst 25
Lorenzo 38
Anton 27
Sweetwater 44
Big Spring 29
Olton 86
Bovina 53
Estacado 55
Brownfield 63
Lubbock Cooper 48
Coronado 43
Floydada 55
Crosbyton 43
Seminole 33
Denver City 64
Shallowater 34
Dimmitt 20
Slaton 63
Friona 39
Dawson 31
Grady 24
Spur 49
Guthrie 38
Lockney 62
Hale Center 35
Paducah 65
Jayton 41
WF Notre Dame 44
Kingdom Prep 37
Monterey 87
Lake View 54
Silverton 51
Lazbuddie 38
Lamesa 29
Levelland 80
Idalou 44
Littlefield 46 F/OT
O'Donnell 73
Loop 31
Smyer 40
Morton 50
Roosevelt 50
Muleshoe 37
Abernathy 55
New Deal 33
Wellman-Union 34
New Home 44
Frenship 66
Odessa Permian 44
Claude 56
Panhandle 55
Canyon 56
Plainview 49
Ralls 30
Post 43
Tulia 35
River Road 30
Klondike 37
Sands 48
Plains 39
Seagraves 57
Southcrest Christian 71
Sharp Academy 8
Abilene Wylie 80
Snyder 20
Farwell 51
Sudan 39
Tahoka 32
Sundown 54
Patton Springs 26
Valley 53
Hermleigh 58
Westbrook 47
Cotton Center 37
Whiteface 43
Petersburg 41
Whitharral 35
Ropes 50
Wilson 23
BOYS
Lubbock High 44
Abilene Cooper 64
Midland Trinity 66
All Saints 87
Christ The King 38
Amherst 50
Sweetwater 44
Big Spring 48
Olton 68
Bovina 59
Estacado 69
Brownfield 76
Lubbock Cooper 38
Coronado 71
Floydada 40
Crosbyton 36
Seminole 61
Denver City 54
Shallowater 41
Dimmitt 43
Slaton 71
Friona 44
Dawson 33
Grady 63
Lockney 53
Hale Center 47
Paducah 29
Jayton 42
WF Notre Dame 73
Kingdom Prep 48
Monterey 58
Lake View 67
Lamesa 68
Levelland 70 F/OT
Silverton 58
Lazbuddie 42
Idalou 50
Littlefield 60
Smyer 62
Morton 45
Roosevelt 28
Muleshoe 63
Abernathy 49
New Deal 61
Wellman-Union 29
New Home 70
Frenship 28
Odessa Permian 50
Canyon 56
Plainview 49
Tulia 52
River Road 58
Klondike 39
Sands 60
Plains 26
Seagraves 40
Southcrest Christian 65
Sharp Academy 8
Abilene Wylie 78
Snyder 37
Meadow 83
Southland 29
Farwell 59
Sudan 29
Tahoka 43
Sundown 60
Cotton Center 27
Whiteface 72
Ropes 71
Wilson 30
