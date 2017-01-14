Hoop Madness Scores: 1/13 - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Hoop Madness Scores: 1/13

Posted by Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic

We've got all your high school basketball scores and highlights from around the South Plains.

GIRLS

Lubbock High 62
Abilene Cooper 61

Haskell 67
Albany 14

Midland Trinity 28
All Saints 32

Christ The King 17
Amherst 25

Lorenzo 38
Anton 27

Sweetwater 44
Big Spring 29

Olton 86
Bovina 53

Estacado 55
Brownfield 63

Lubbock Cooper 48
Coronado 43

Floydada 55
Crosbyton 43

Seminole 33
Denver City 64

Shallowater 34
Dimmitt 20

Slaton 63
Friona 39

Dawson 31
Grady 24

Spur 49
Guthrie 38

Lockney 62
Hale Center 35

Paducah 65
Jayton 41

WF Notre Dame 44
Kingdom Prep 37

Monterey 87
Lake View 54

Silverton 51
Lazbuddie 38

Lamesa 29
Levelland 80

Idalou 44
Littlefield 46 F/OT

O'Donnell 73
Loop 31

Smyer 40
Morton 50

Roosevelt 50
Muleshoe 37

Abernathy 55
New Deal 33

Wellman-Union 34
New Home 44

Frenship 66
Odessa Permian 44

Claude 56
Panhandle 55

Canyon 56
Plainview 49

Ralls 30
Post 43

Tulia 35
River Road 30

Klondike 37
Sands 48

Plains 39
Seagraves 57

Southcrest Christian 71
Sharp Academy 8

Abilene Wylie 80
Snyder 20

Farwell 51
Sudan 39

Tahoka 32
Sundown 54

Patton Springs 26
Valley 53

Hermleigh 58
Westbrook 47

Cotton Center 37
Whiteface 43

Petersburg 41
Whitharral 35

Ropes 50
Wilson 23


BOYS

Lubbock High 44
Abilene Cooper 64

Midland Trinity 66
All Saints 87

Christ The King 38
Amherst 50

Sweetwater 44
Big Spring 48

Olton 68
Bovina 59

Estacado 69
Brownfield 76

Lubbock Cooper 38
Coronado 71

Floydada 40
Crosbyton 36

Seminole 61
Denver City 54

Shallowater 41
Dimmitt 43

Slaton 71
Friona 44

Dawson 33
Grady 63

Lockney 53
Hale Center 47

Paducah 29
Jayton 42

WF Notre Dame 73
Kingdom Prep 48

Monterey 58
Lake View 67

Lamesa 68
Levelland 70 F/OT

Silverton 58
Lazbuddie 42

Idalou 50
Littlefield 60

Smyer 62
Morton 45

Roosevelt 28
Muleshoe 63

Abernathy 49
New Deal 61

Wellman-Union 29
New Home 70

Frenship 28
Odessa Permian 50

Canyon 56
Plainview 49

Tulia 52
River Road 58

Klondike 39
Sands 60

Plains 26
Seagraves 40

Southcrest Christian 65
Sharp Academy 8

Abilene Wylie 78
Snyder 37

Meadow 83
Southland 29

Farwell 59
Sudan 29

Tahoka 43
Sundown 60

Cotton Center 27
Whiteface 72

Ropes 71
Wilson 30

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly