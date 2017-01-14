Emergency Officials respond to rollover, driver gone - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Emergency Officials respond to rollover, driver gone

By Taylor Lee, Weekend Anchor
Rollover reported (SOURCE: KCBD NEWS) Rollover reported (SOURCE: KCBD NEWS)
SHALLOWATER, TX (KCBD) -

DPS troopers responded to a single vehicle rollover accident near Shallowater on Friday evening but the driver was no where to be found. 

Around 9 p.m. a crash was reported at FM 2528 and CR 5700 and shortly after DPS troopers and EMS crews responded. No one was present at the crash site but the vehicle was damaged. 

DPS has no more information to release at this time. 

