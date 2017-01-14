One injured in hit and run, LPD searching for driver

The Lubbock Police Department is searching for the driver of a hit and run.

Officers responded to a traffic accident just before 1:30 p.m. Saturday afternoon, involving a pedestrian.

It happened at the intersection of 57th St. and Vicksburg Ave.

LPD tells us two juveniles were fighting in the street, with a crowd watching the fight.

Authorities say one of the bystanders was hit by an SUV.

The SUV fled the scene and has not been located.

The victim was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information is urged to call Crime Line at (806) 741-1000.

We will continue to update this story, as we learn more.

