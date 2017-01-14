City of Lubbock treats overpasses to prepare for possible icy roads

With light icing possible, the City of Lubbock will treat the three overpasses within the city that they're responsible for.

Those overpasses are on Avenue Q north of the Marsha Sharp Freeway, Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard over 34th Street, and East 24th Street over Southeast Drive. Crews will treat the overpasses after sunset and prior to midnight.

Members of the Streets Department continue to monitor weather conditions and will mobilize ahead of any potential freezing conditions.

TxDOT crews are on standby for rapid response if necessary, and digital messaging boards will alert drivers to the potential of icy conditions.

Drivers are encouraged to watch for the sand/salt trucks and stay at least 200 feet behind them.

