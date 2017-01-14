No. 22 Oklahoma defense hands Lady Raiders a 66-45 loss

Tech fell behind 11-0 in the first quarter, but a Grayson Bright layup got the Lady Raider’s offense going.

However, a stifling Sooners defense held Tech to just 18 points in the first half and the Lady Raiders just could not find do much offensively.

Larryn Brooks led in scoring with 12 and Jada Terry finished with 10 points. Recee Caldwell was scoreless in the first-half and finished with just 4 points in the game.

Tech shot 29.7 percent from the floor and 20 percent from the three. The Lady Raiders fall to 11-6 and 3-3 in the Big 12.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.