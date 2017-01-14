NM State Police investigating fatal crash

The New Mexico State Police is investigating a fatal vehicle crash.

Officers were called to 413 Stephens Road in Hagerman, NM at about noon on Saturday.

When officers arrived on scene they found 96-year-old Lecil L. Warren trapped underneath a pickup and was unconscious.

During the investigation into the crash, authorities say Warren got out of the pickup without putting it in park.

So, the vehicle began to move in reverse and Warren was hit by the vehicle, which trapped him underneath.

EMS was called to the scene and Warren was pronounced deceased on scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

