Oklahoma beats Texas Tech 84-75 for first Big 12 win

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
Oklahoma breaks a seven-game losing streak with an 84-75 win over Texas Tech on Saturday night for its first Big 12 Conference win.

Oklahoma (7-9, 1-4) led by as many as 12 before taking a 41-35 advantage at the half. 

Texas Tech's only lead came in the opening minute.  The Red Raiders (13-4, 2-3) cut the Oklahoma advantage to 59-56 midway through the second half, but didn't get any closer. 

Zach Smith and Keenan Evans scored 16 points apiece to lead Texas Tech.

