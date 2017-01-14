Oklahoma beats Texas Tech 84-75 for first Big 12 win

Oklahoma breaks a seven-game losing streak with an 84-75 win over Texas Tech on Saturday night for its first Big 12 Conference win.
Oklahoma (7-9, 1-4) led by as many as 12 before taking a 41-35 advantage at the half.
Texas Tech's only lead came in the opening minute. The Red Raiders (13-4, 2-3) cut the Oklahoma advantage to 59-56 midway through the second half, but didn't get any closer.
Zach Smith and Keenan Evans scored 16 points apiece to lead Texas Tech.
