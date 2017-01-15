Water restored to Amherst residents after line breaks; boil notice issued

A tiny, ice-encrusted ocean world orbiting Saturn is now a hotter-than-ever candidate for potential life.
The White House said the program is currently undercutting American workers by bringing in cheaper labor and said some tech companies are using it to hire large numbers of workers and drive down wages.
A local counselor offers advice on how to discuss grief with children, as O.L. Slaton mourns the loss of a student today.
U.S. Vice President Mike Pence traveled to the tense zone dividing North and South Korea, declaring that the "era of strategic patience is over" with North Korea.
The U.S. military says it intercepted two Russian bombers in international airspace off Alaska's coast.
