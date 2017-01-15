Water restored to Amherst residents after line breaks; boil noti - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Water restored to Amherst residents after line breaks; boil notice issued

AMHERST, TX (KCBD) -

Residents in Amherst have running water again after a main water line break Sunday.

The repair took a few hours to complete.  No word on the reason for the break.

A boil water notice has now been issued.

Residents are urged to boil their water prior to consuming.

