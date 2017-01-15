Lubbock native, Crosby, kicks Green Bay into NFC Championship

Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers are headed to the NFC championship game for the first time since the 2014 season after a thrilling finish in Dallas.



Lubbock native, Mason Crosby kicked a 51-yard field goal as time expired, and the Packers edged the NFC's top-seeded Cowboys 34-31 on Sunday. The kick was set up by a Jared Cook 35-yard reception as he was sliding out of bounds.

Crosby was born in Lubbock and attended Colorado. His parents and brother attended Texas Tech University.



Rodgers threw for 320 yards and two touchdowns as the Packers (12-6) won their eighth straight.



The Cowboys (13-4) rallied twice, first from 18 points down and again after the Packers went up 31-28 with 1:33 left on a 56-yard field goal by Crosby.



But Rodgers had the ball last to set up Crosby for the winning field goal.



The Packers will visit Atlanta in Rodgers' third NFC title game.