The KCBD Sports Xtra play of the week, isn't really a play. It's head coach of the Sundown Roughettes Brian Legan getting silly stringed by his team.

After their big 54-32 win over Tahoka this past Friday, Coach Legan and his team celebrated his 400th career win. Plus it was his 300th career win with the Sundown Roughettes.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.