Sports Xtra: Area Basketball Roundup 1/15

By Chessa Bouche, Sports Reporter
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

KCBD's Sports Team breaks down Texas Tech's roller coaster basketball weekend in Norman as both the Red Raiders and Lady Raiders fall to Oklahoma.

Plus LCU men's and women's basketball team hit the road this week for another tough road test.

And Wayland Baptist hoops host a double-header on Monday.

