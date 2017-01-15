Sports Xtra: Area Basketball Roundup 1/15

The former New England Patriots player, who was serving a life sentence for murder, was found hanging in his cell by corrections officers.
We've got all your high school softball and baseball scores from around the South Plains.
4th-ranked Texas Tech went to Midland Tuesday night for a game with New Mexico State and pulled out a 6-4 win.
Texas Tech announced Tuesday afternoon that the Red Raiders' 2017 season opener against Eastern Washington will remain on Saturday, Sept. 2.
Jeff Smith has been confirmed as the new Brownfield Head Football Coach/Athletic Director, confirmed by the school board on Monday night.
