O'Donnell Lady Eagles: Hoop Madness Team of the Week

The Hoop Madness Team of the Week are the O'Donnell Lady Eagles. They are 20-3 overall and 3-0 in District after beating Grady and Loop last week.

Head Coach Terry Collins and the Lady Eagles came to the KCBD Studios to talk about their season, the #6 State ranking and their new Eagles Nest basketball complex.

