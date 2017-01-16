Dawson High School migrant student to attend presidential inauguration

It is the trip of a lifetime one Dawson High School senior from Welch never even dreamed was even possible.

Manuel Rosales, known as Manny, is one of about 170 students who walk the halls at Dawson Independent School District.

"Dawson has really done a lot for me," he said, "because they pay attention, more attention to me, and if I need help the teachers will personally come to me and help me with whatever I need to do."

Rosales is classified as a migrant student, since he moved to Welch three years ago after his father got a job at the gin there.

Ruby Castro is the migrant coordinator for Dawson ISD and works closely with students like Rosales.

"They go from school to school, so they need that more one-on-one to help them with their schooling," Castro said.

As they work to find opportunities migrant students meet the requirements for, they found a program that Rosales could apply for that would allow him to be at the presidential inauguration if selected.

"He had to fill the application out and he had to write an essay," said Flora Esparza, a teacher's aide. "He had to keep his grades up, his attendance needed to be good. He had to do community service."

All that work was worth it to Rosales, because he soon got word that he was one of 28 regional applicants chosen out of 40.

"I couldn't believe it because this is one of the biggest things I've ever done, and it's something my family has never done before," Rosales said, "and I'm really proud of myself and for doing what I wanted."

Castro and Esparza have helped Rosales stay organized for this trip he never thought he could take.

"I'm going to go to the memorials," he said, "and I'm going to the inauguration, that's one thing that I'm really looking forward to the inauguration."

They even had funds to take Rosales shopping for professional clothes.

"That just shows the love and the care these ladies have for him," said Jeff Fleenor, the Dawson ISD principal. "Them taking time out of their day to go out and do that I think it says a lot about the faculty and the staff that we have here."

Rosales' trip to the national capitol will send a message other students like him, Esparza said.

"Everyone matters," Esparza said. "If they'll just leave themselves open, people will help them and guide them to do some amazing cool things."

Rosales will arrive in Washington D.C. on Monday and will see the inauguration on Friday. He will arrive back from his trip on Sunday.

