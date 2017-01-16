Sunshine returning to the region on Monday

The latest storm system continues to move away from the Lone Star state. It produced cold temperatures, record rainfall on the south plains and severe storms, including tornadoes in the central Texas region around DFW.

As the system moves out drier air will slowly move back into the region and that means some warmer daytime highs through the week. Sunshine should return on Monday and stay with us through the week. There will be some clouds hanging around through Tuesday but nothing in the way of significant rain or snow.

Temperatures will slowly modify over the next few days. Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the low to mid 50s in the afternoon with nighttime lows in the low 30s.

There will be warmer temperatures for the south plains later in the week.

This storm system also produce severe weather, including some tornadoes in the DFW area on late Sunday afternoon and evening with damage reported in several communities.

It also produce record rainfall in Lubbock and Childress on Sunday with amounts approaching the one inch mark.

