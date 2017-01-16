Sunshine returning to the region on Monday - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Sunshine returning to the region on Monday

By John Robison, Chief Meteorologist
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Graphic Source: KCBD Graphic
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The latest storm system continues to move away from the Lone Star state. It produced cold temperatures, record rainfall on the south plains and severe storms, including tornadoes in the central Texas region around DFW.

As the system moves out drier air will slowly move back into the region and that means some warmer daytime highs through the week. Sunshine should return on Monday and stay with us through the week. There will be some clouds hanging around through Tuesday but nothing in the way of significant rain or snow.

Temperatures will slowly modify over the next few days. Monday and Tuesday will see highs in the low to mid 50s in the afternoon with nighttime lows in the low 30s.

There will be warmer temperatures for the south plains later in the week.

This storm system also produce severe weather, including some tornadoes in the DFW area on late Sunday afternoon and evening with damage reported in several communities.

It also produce record rainfall in Lubbock and Childress on Sunday with amounts approaching the one inch mark.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • US VP Pence warns North Korea: 'The sword stands ready'

    US VP Pence warns North Korea: 'The sword stands ready'

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 9:36 AM EDT2017-04-19 13:36:00 GMT
    Wednesday, April 19 2017 9:36 AM EDT2017-04-19 13:36:00 GMT
    (AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, front, waves to U.S. servicemen and Japanese Self-Defense Forces personnel on the flight deck of U.S. navy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, at the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base i...(AP Photo/Eugene Hoshiko). U.S. Vice President Mike Pence, front, waves to U.S. servicemen and Japanese Self-Defense Forces personnel on the flight deck of U.S. navy nuclear-powered aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan, at the U.S. Navy's Yokosuka base i...

    US Vice President Mike Pence issued another warning to North Korea. telling sailors in Japan that the US would bring 'an overwhelming and effective' response to any use of conventional or nuclear weapons.

    US Vice President Mike Pence issued another warning to North Korea. telling sailors in Japan that the US would bring 'an overwhelming and effective' response to any use of conventional or nuclear weapons.

  • Georgia House race down to 2 candidates, plus Trump, Pelosi

    Georgia House race down to 2 candidates, plus Trump, Pelosi

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 9:35 AM EDT2017-04-19 13:35:30 GMT
    Wednesday, April 19 2017 9:35 AM EDT2017-04-19 13:35:30 GMT

    Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.

    Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.

  • Viewership of 'O'Reilly Factor' drops without Bill O'Reilly

    Viewership of 'O'Reilly Factor' drops without Bill O'Reilly

    Wednesday, April 19 2017 9:34 AM EDT2017-04-19 13:34:35 GMT
    Wednesday, April 19 2017 9:34 AM EDT2017-04-19 13:34:35 GMT
    Through three days of Bill O'Reilly's vacation, his Fox News Channel show declined an average of 26 percent in the hands of three substitutes.
    Through three days of Bill O'Reilly's vacation, his Fox News Channel show declined an average of 26 percent in the hands of three substitutes.
    •   
Powered by Frankly