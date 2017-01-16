Police find pickup possibly connected to child sexual assault - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Police find pickup possibly connected to child sexual assault

(Source: Lubbock Police Department) (Source: Lubbock Police Department)
(Source: KCBD) (Source: KCBD)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Detectives with the Lubbock Police Department have found a dark-colored GMC pickup truck with ladder racks that may be connected to a sexual assault of a child.

On Monday afternoon, officials with the Lubbock Police Department released the following statement:

At approximately 11:15 a.m. an individual called police concerned about a possible sexual assault that occurred in a pickup truck parked at 1615 45th street. At this time we are unaware of any crime occurring, however, we would like to locate the pickup truck in order to check on the welfare of possibly a teenage juvenile.

The truck is a newer model GMC dark-colored pickup with a utility rack. If you see this truck please call police or Crime Line at 806-741-1000. 

The pickup was located, but police say no arrests have been made at this time.

Officials with the Lubbock Police Department say this is an ongoing investigation.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

