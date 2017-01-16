Police find pickup possibly connected to child sexual assault

Arkansas officials are vowing to press ahead with the Thursday executions despite the setback to plans to resume capital punishment after a 12-year hiatus.
Leaders in both major parties agree the race offers a prime test run for 2018 elections, because the affluent, well-educated Georgia district is replete with the kind of voters Democrats must attract to reclaim a House majority and win more gubernatorial and Senate races.
On Thursday, April 20, 2017, a group of Patriot Guard Riders will be escorting five unaccompanied and unclaimed veteran’s cremains from Amarillo to the Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery in San Antonio.
This week's Pay It Forward segment is very touching. We set up with our Pay It Forward sign along Milwaukee Avenue between Marsha Sharp Freeway and 34th Street.
A Texas house bill involving unlicensed carry of a firearm is making its way through different House committees in Austin. In this bill, gun owners would still have to meet the same restrictions to obtain a license to carry: being 21 and having no felony convictions. But having an actual license to carry would be optional.
