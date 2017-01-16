Lubbock residents volunteer for National Day of Service in honor of MLK

Today is a National Day of Service, held annually on Martin Luther King Jr. Day.

The Volunteer Center of Lubbock and their non-profit partners held a variety of service projects to make pour community a little brighter.

Hundreds of people from different organizations came together today to volunteer across the Hub City.

"You know different organizations are out here, so we’re all coming together for a great cause, you know. Coming together and giving back to the community," Bo Adeyeye, Texas Tech Alpha Phi Alpha member said.

From planting trees in east Lubbock, to making blankets for the homeless.

Those were just a couple of the projects.

"We all woke up, left our houses and came here to come serve the community whereas some people are waking up on the street. And so if we can do something to help rather than just taking it as a day off, we can do that. And that’s what the sorority wants us to do," President of the graduate chapter of Zeta Phi Beta, Osariemen Osaghae, said.

The goal of each project is to help someone locally.

But on this national day of service, every hour contributed honors the vision of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

"We say this is a day on instead of a day off. You know Martin Luther King Jr. was a man of service. He’s done so much for our country, so much for you know, human rights and things like that. And he gave his time and so we want to give back and continue the legacy," Paris Wright, Engagement Manager at Volunteer Center of Lubbock said.

Wright is passionate about giving back, from her own experience.

"Growing up in South Central L.A., for me, volunteers were the ones to get me through some of the toughest times. And you know, accessing resources that I didn’t have. You know sometimes people gave, and those resources helped me to be who I am today. So I believe that when people give their time, their talents, their gifts, they change people’s lives," Wright said.

As many of the volunteers are a part of service based organizations, they hope making a difference, big or small, will go a long way.

"For us, it’s just more like a passion to be out here. Even if it wasn’t Martin Luther King Day we might have been out here,” Omega Psi Phi member Tunde Leshi said.

Wright says that’s a big reason she enjoys living in Lubbock.

"They believe in this community, they want to see this community thrive and people spend their time giving back. And you know, I’m just, I’m excited to see what Lubbock is going to do the upcoming years," Wright said.

For more volunteer opportunities in Lubbock, you can visit the Volunteer Center of Lubbock’s website: https://www.volunteerlubbock.org/

