Northcutt named head football coach of Frenship High School

Frenship ISD has announced Jay Northcutt will now be the new head coach of the Tigers.

Northcutt, Offensive Coordinator at Sachse HS was named Frenship's Football Coach at the school board meeting tonight. He's originally from Plainview.

Frenship has officially announced their new football coach. Jay Northcutt is the new head coach of the Frenship Tigers. @KCBD11 @pchristy11 pic.twitter.com/lAMZEB33vH — Devin Ward (@DevinKCBD) January 17, 2017

For the past 35 years, the Frenship High School football program has been led by a Davis. It started with Bobby Davis, in his 25 years as the head coach he led the Tigers to a record of 167-112-2.

Then followed his son, Brad Davis. Brad took over the program back in 2006 and kept the tradition of winning alive.

During Brad’s 11-seasons with the Tigers, he led the program to an overall record of 102-34.

But as the Davis tenure comes to an end, a new one starts.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.