2 arrested near abandoned apt. complex where girl was held captive

2 arrested near abandoned apt. complex where girl was held captive

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Officers with the Lubbock Police Department say they arrested two people on Friday near the Coronado Village Apartments. The arrests came just hours after a young girl flagged down police saying she had been abducted and held captive.

The juvenile said she was kidnapped after school on Thursday near 39th and Ave. D and held captive in an abandoned apartment at Coronado Village near 34th and Juniper.

Police say the two men who were arrested were taken into custody on unrelated charges, but are investigating if they could be connected to the abduction. The names of those arrested have not been released at this time.

The case is still under investigation.

