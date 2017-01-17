Police searching for 69-year-old man considered missing and enda - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

UPDATE: Police locate missing 69-year-old man

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Thomas McLarty (Source: Lubbock Police Department via McLarty's family) Thomas McLarty (Source: Lubbock Police Department via McLarty's family)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

Lubbock Police say they have located the missing 69-year-old man. 

Thomas Richard McLarty, who has dementia and Alzheimer's, was reported missing around 8 p.m. on Monday, January 16th. 

Here is the report from our previous story: 

He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, tan jacket, jeans and a black backpack around 1 p.m. in the area of 20th Street and Flint Ave.

He is 05’ 08” and 160 pounds.

He is known to frequent the area of 50th Street and Avenue Q and is also known to walk to 58th Street and Avenue P.  

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call police or Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • VP Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant values

    VP Pence praises Indonesia's democratic, tolerant values

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-04-20 13:58:00 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:58 AM EDT2017-04-20 13:58:00 GMT

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

    Indonesia is the latest stop on an Asian tour by Pence that is reinforcing traditional U.S. alliances at a time when Donald Trump's presidency has raised questions about the strength of the U.S. commitment to the region.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:50 AM EDT2017-04-20 13:50:13 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:50 AM EDT2017-04-20 13:50:13 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

  • AP Explains: The origins of 4/20, marijuana's high holiday

    AP Explains: The origins of 4/20, marijuana's high holiday

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:50 AM EDT2017-04-20 13:50:04 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:50 AM EDT2017-04-20 13:50:04 GMT
    Thursday marks marijuana culture's high holiday, 4/20, when college students gather _ at 4:20 p.m. _ in clouds of smoke on campus quads and pot shops in legal weed states thank their customers with discounts.
    Thursday marks marijuana culture's high holiday, 4/20, when college students gather _ at 4:20 p.m. _ in clouds of smoke on campus quads and pot shops in legal weed states thank their customers with discounts.
    •   
Powered by Frankly