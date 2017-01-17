UPDATE: Police locate missing 69-year-old man

Lubbock Police say they have located the missing 69-year-old man.

Thomas Richard McLarty, who has dementia and Alzheimer's, was reported missing around 8 p.m. on Monday, January 16th.

Here is the report from our previous story:

He was last seen wearing a baseball cap, tan jacket, jeans and a black backpack around 1 p.m. in the area of 20th Street and Flint Ave.

He is 05’ 08” and 160 pounds.

He is known to frequent the area of 50th Street and Avenue Q and is also known to walk to 58th Street and Avenue P.

If you have any information on his whereabouts please call police or Crime Line at 806-741-1000.

