Mother arrested, 2 of 3 missing children found - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Breaking

Mother arrested, 2 of 3 missing children found

By Amber Stegall, Digital Content Manager
Connect
Amanda Lei Martinez (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center) Amanda Lei Martinez (Source: Lubbock County Detention Center)
LUBBOCK, TX (KCBD) -

The mother of three missing children has been arrested on a felony warrant of interference of child custody and two of the children have been found.

According to a press release, Lubbock police were contacted by an investigator with the Department of Family and Protective Services to file a missing person case on behalf of three siblings: Mariah Martinez, 8; Jeremiah Martinez, 5; and Leimiah Martinez McGavok, 2. The investigator told officers their department had obtained a court order to remove the children from their parent's custody, but that the investigator had been unable to track down the family. 

KCBD obtained an affidavit which filed for the children's emergency removal from their mother, which gives us a closer look at what led police to issue a missing and endangered person's report.

According to the report, on October 6, CPS workers talked with Jerimiah at his school. The report states Jerimiah said his mother's boyfriend punched him in the nose after a fight with her. He also stated the boyfriend, Isaac Sanders threatened to kill the whole family by driving into a pond. According to the affidavit, on October 17, teachers at Mariah and Jeremiah's school reached out to CPS after the kids had not been at school in a week. This was the same day their mother, Amanda Martinez, tested positive for methamphetamine. 

CPS tried to get in contact with Martinez on the Oct. 20, but officials say by then, she and her children were gone. 

Since Oct. 21, detectives with LPD's Juvenile Unit have been working with Child Protective Services to find the children. The children were believed to be in New Mexico with family members.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a call that two of the children had been dropped off to be with their mother in the 8900 block of University by a family member. The 8-year-old girl is believed to still be in the New Mexico area.

Amanda Martinez was arrested on the felony charges.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • Local News on KCBD.comNewsMore>>

  • Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Arkansas poised to carry out first execution since 2005

    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:00:15 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 9:00 PM EDT2017-04-21 01:00:15 GMT
    (Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...(Stephen B. Thornton/The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette via AP). In this Monday evening, April 17, 2017 photo, the sun sets behind clouds over an Arkansas State Police command post outside the Varner Unit of the Arkansas Department of Correction near Varner...

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

    While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.

  • AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    AP Exclusive: Pesticide maker tries to kill risk study

    Thursday, April 20 2017 8:59 PM EDT2017-04-21 00:59:41 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 8:59 PM EDT2017-04-21 00:59:41 GMT

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

    Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.

  • GM faces hard road getting compensated for Venezuela factory

    GM faces hard road getting compensated for Venezuela factory

    Thursday, April 20 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-04-21 00:57:50 GMT
    Thursday, April 20 2017 8:57 PM EDT2017-04-21 00:57:50 GMT
    General Motors says it has halted operations in Venezuela after authorities seized a factory.
    General Motors says it has halted operations in Venezuela after authorities seized a factory.
    •   
Powered by Frankly