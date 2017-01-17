Mother arrested, 2 of 3 missing children found

While the latest court rulings could be overturned, Arkansas now faces an uphill battle to execute any inmates before the end of April, when one of its lethal injection drugs expires.
Dow Chemical is pushing the Trump administration to scrap the findings of federal scientists who point to a family of widely used pesticides as harmful to about 1,800 critically threatened or endangered species.
Cuba Gooding Sr. was found dead in his car on Thursday afternoon in Los Angeles, according to Los Angeles media.
One police officer and the attacker are dead, and a second officer is gravely wounded after an attack in the heart of Paris. ISIS has claimed credit for the attack.
