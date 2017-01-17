Mother arrested, 2 of 3 missing children found

The mother of three missing children has been arrested on a felony warrant of interference of child custody and two of the children have been found.

According to a press release, Lubbock police were contacted by an investigator with the Department of Family and Protective Services to file a missing person case on behalf of three siblings: Mariah Martinez, 8; Jeremiah Martinez, 5; and Leimiah Martinez McGavok, 2. The investigator told officers their department had obtained a court order to remove the children from their parent's custody, but that the investigator had been unable to track down the family.

KCBD obtained an affidavit which filed for the children's emergency removal from their mother, which gives us a closer look at what led police to issue a missing and endangered person's report.

According to the report, on October 6, CPS workers talked with Jerimiah at his school. The report states Jerimiah said his mother's boyfriend punched him in the nose after a fight with her. He also stated the boyfriend, Isaac Sanders threatened to kill the whole family by driving into a pond. According to the affidavit, on October 17, teachers at Mariah and Jeremiah's school reached out to CPS after the kids had not been at school in a week. This was the same day their mother, Amanda Martinez, tested positive for methamphetamine.

CPS tried to get in contact with Martinez on the Oct. 20, but officials say by then, she and her children were gone.

Since Oct. 21, detectives with LPD's Juvenile Unit have been working with Child Protective Services to find the children. The children were believed to be in New Mexico with family members.

Around 2:45 a.m. on Tuesday, police received a call that two of the children had been dropped off to be with their mother in the 8900 block of University by a family member. The 8-year-old girl is believed to still be in the New Mexico area.

Amanda Martinez was arrested on the felony charges.

