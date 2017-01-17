Rhudy Maskew named Wilson football coach

Rhudy Maskew, who was on Spike Dykes Red Raider Coaching staff back in the 90's is the new football coach of the Wilson Mustangs.
Maskew has coached at almost every level of College and high school football, but this is his first with six-man football.
Maskew is excited for the opportunity to lead the Mustangs, who haven't made the pigskin playoffs in 31 years!
