Lamesa honored for winning Cheer Championship

The cheers were loud and proud Tuesday morning in Lamesa as KCBD Sports honored the Lamesa Cheerleaders at a school pep rally.

Lamesa won the Cheer Championship, beating out 79 other schools to win the $3,000 Grand Prize. Each Cheerleader also earned $500 scholarships to South Plains College.

Back in December through finals voting at KCBD.com, Lamesa won by 1,091 votes over Lorenzo who finished 2nd with 27 percent. Two-time winner Spur was 3rd with 22 percent and Sundown was 4th with 19 percent.

It's Lamesa's 2nd contest win as they also won Battle of the Bands in 2012.

FACEBOOK LIVE: Presenting Cheer Championship trophy in Lamesa

Lamesa and Spur are the only two-time winners of these contests.

We have received over 3 million votes in the 12 years of these contests involving all of our area schools.

Thanks to South Plains College and Sonic for sponsoring the Cheer Championship.

Look for the Battle of the Bands to start in September of 2017.

Congrats to Lamesa on winning the Cheer Championship!

