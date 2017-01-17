Lamesa honored for winning Cheer Championship - KCBD NewsChannel 11 Lubbock

Lamesa honored for winning Cheer Championship

By Pete Christy, Sports Director
Bio
Connect
Biography
Source: KCBD Photo Source: KCBD Photo
Source: KCBD Photo Source: KCBD Photo
Source: KCBD Photo Source: KCBD Photo
LAMESA, TX (KCBD) -

The cheers were loud and proud Tuesday morning in Lamesa as KCBD Sports honored the Lamesa Cheerleaders at a school pep rally.

Lamesa won the Cheer Championship, beating out 79 other schools to win the $3,000 Grand Prize. Each Cheerleader also earned $500 scholarships to South Plains College.

Back in December through finals voting at KCBD.com, Lamesa won by 1,091 votes over Lorenzo who finished 2nd with 27 percent. Two-time winner Spur was 3rd with 22 percent and Sundown was 4th with 19 percent.

It's Lamesa's 2nd contest win as they also won Battle of the Bands in 2012.

FACEBOOK LIVE: Presenting Cheer Championship trophy in Lamesa

Lamesa and Spur are the only two-time winners of these contests.

We have received over 3 million votes in the 12 years of these contests involving all of our area schools.

Thanks to South Plains College and Sonic for sponsoring the Cheer Championship.

Look for the Battle of the Bands to start in September of 2017.

Congrats to Lamesa on winning the Cheer Championship!

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.

  • SPORTSMore>>

  • Cowboys 2017 schedule released

    Cowboys 2017 schedule released

    Thursday, April 20 2017 8:18 PM EDT2017-04-21 00:18:36 GMT
    Cowboys schedule is released.Cowboys schedule is released.

    The Cowboys will open the 2017 regular season in primetime against a familiar foe: the New York Giants. For the third straight year and fifth time in the last six seasons, the Cowboys and Giants will square off in Week 1 on Sunday night, Sept. 10, at AT&T Stadium.

    The Cowboys will open the 2017 regular season in primetime against a familiar foe: the New York Giants. For the third straight year and fifth time in the last six seasons, the Cowboys and Giants will square off in Week 1 on Sunday night, Sept. 10, at AT&T Stadium.

  • No. 4 Red Raiders prepare for 3-game series against Oklahoma State

    No. 4 Red Raiders prepare for 3-game series against Oklahoma State

    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:29 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:29:33 GMT
    Tim Tadlock (Source: Devin Ward KCBD)Tim Tadlock (Source: Devin Ward KCBD)

    The Red Raiders are about to play eight games, in a 10-day stretch. Six out of the eight games will be played at Dan Law Field at RIP Griffin Park.

    The Red Raiders are about to play eight games, in a 10-day stretch. Six out of the eight games will be played at Dan Law Field at RIP Griffin Park.

  • LCU Chaps look to Strike Out Hunger during big weekend series

    LCU Chaps look to Strike Out Hunger during big weekend series

    Thursday, April 20 2017 7:21 PM EDT2017-04-20 23:21:52 GMT

    The 7th-ranked LCU Chaps host a key three-game series with Newman this weekend, beginning with a doubleheader at 3 p.m. Friday.

    The 7th-ranked LCU Chaps host a key three-game series with Newman this weekend, beginning with a doubleheader at 3 p.m. Friday.

    •   
Powered by Frankly