Kirby Hocutt to return as CFP Chair in 2017

The Cowboys will open the 2017 regular season in primetime against a familiar foe: the New York Giants. For the third straight year and fifth time in the last six seasons, the Cowboys and Giants will square off in Week 1 on Sunday night, Sept. 10, at AT&T Stadium.
The Red Raiders are about to play eight games, in a 10-day stretch. Six out of the eight games will be played at Dan Law Field at RIP Griffin Park.
The 7th-ranked LCU Chaps host a key three-game series with Newman this weekend, beginning with a doubleheader at 3 p.m. Friday.
The New England Patriots are taking issue with a New York Times photo comparison that suggested a smaller turnout for Wednesday's Super Bowl celebration at the White House with President Donald Trump than one two years ago with President Barack Obama.
There were plenty of signings across the South Plains as area athletes put pen to paper to announce where they will play college athletics.
