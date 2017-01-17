Kirby Hocutt to return as CFP Chair in 2017

Provided by Texas Tech Athletics

LUBBOCK, Texas – Bill Hancock, Executive Director of the College Football Playoff (CFP), announced Tuesday that Texas Tech Director of Athletics Kirby Hocutt will return as chair of the selection committee for the 2017 season.

In addition, Hancock also announced that Hocutt's term on the committee had been extended through February 2018. His term was originally set to expire in February 2017.

"I'm honored and excited to serve again as the CFP Selection Committee chair for what I believe is the nation's premier sporting event," Hocutt said. "I wouldn't be able to do this if it weren't for my tremendous staff at Texas Tech and I appreciate their support."

In total, Hocutt will serve three years on the selection committee as he was named to the post prior to the 2015 football season. He took over for Jeff Long as selection committee chair beginning with the 2016 campaign.

"We are delighted that Kirby will return as chair," Hancock said. "He did a tremendous job of leading and facilitating the committee's deliberations, and he was also an excellent representative with the media and public."

As chairman, Hocutt helps set the selection committee's agenda during its weekly meetings in Dallas. He serves as the official spokesperson for the committee, highlighted by his appearance on ESPN each Tuesday night after the weekly rankings are unveiled.

Hocutt, who is in his sixth season as Texas Tech's Director of Athletics, will be joined by three new members for the 2017 season as Frank Beamer, Chris Howard and Eugene "Gene" Smith were all appointed to the committee on Tuesday.