LISD changing Lubbock High to full Monday through Friday schedule

Citing requirements from the Texas Education Code, the Lubbock Independent School District will be changing the "shortened Friday" schedule and moving LHS to a full schedule, 8:15 a.m. to 3:55 p.m. Monday through Friday.

LISD Superintendent Berhl Robertson announced the change in a letter to parents on Monday.

The letter says the district did try to get a waiver from the Commissioner of Education, but the request was denied for school year 2017-2018.

The letter says maintaining the short Friday schedule would have resulted in a $1 million funding loss to the district.

While LHS sophomore Alex Morwood was initially upset by the decision, she said after further thought she sees the positives.

"Honestly will probably be better attendance too compared to half days when people know they probably wouldn't do anything in class," Morwood said.

Another sophomore, Spencer Howell, said he wishes there could have been more discussion about this change before it took place.

"Maybe we could’ve done this, or more tweaks to as it is now," he said.

LISD officials said this change will also allow Lubbock High students to get to fully experience the Career and Technical Education classes at the Byron Martin Advanced Technology Center.

