Local leaders headed to DC for Trump inauguration

A pair of Lubbock leaders hope the new administration will mark a turning point in American politics, as they head to Washington, DC for Donald Trump's Inauguration.

"I'm a chess player, I worry. I worry that we won't be able to fulfill all the things that we really want to fulfill and we really need to fulfill for the American people," said Carl Tepper, the former Statewide Field Coordinator for the Trump-Pence Campaign.

For Tepper, the Inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump is a moment close to his heart.

"It's very satisfying for my wife and me and so many others to see him get sworn in as President," Tepper said.

He says what he's looking forward to most is who he will get to celebrate with.

"We're going to be with a lot of people who are from Texas at some of the balls and some of the events. It's gonna be great to see our extended family in Washington D.C," Tepper said.

For newly-elected Congressman Jodey Arrington, his excitement hinges on the symbolism Trump's swearing in holds.

"It symbolizes, what I've said is a peaceful re-declaration of our independence....a strong re-affirmation of the constitution and rule of law and limited government," Arrington said.

While both Arrington and Tepper agree on the importance of a Trump presidency for the future of the nation, they disagree about the decision some Democrat politicians have made to boycott the inauguration.

"It's a mistake, it's time to unify and just be an American. Don't be a Democrat, or a Republican....just be an American," Arrington said.

"It's a great American tradition to boycott and protest as long as it's done peacefully and so I actually think it's a little bit healthy for the country," Tepper said.

Tepper says there is one thing he hopes residents on the South Plains will remember long after the pomp and circumstance of Friday passes.

"I think it's important for people to take care of themselves. If we rely on government too much....I think they're selling themselves short. I think it's important to tune out the noise and just do what you do every day. I think it's the Republican way. It's certainly been the philosophy for my life is to do what you do the best that you can and don't worry about the government....just stay focused on your particular talents and go with that."

So what is Tepper says looking forward to most about a Trump Presidency? He's hoping for improvement in trade agreements between the United Sates and other countries.

Copyright 2017 KCBD. All rights reserved.